'Only consistent performances with the bat can earn you return to India team': Ishan Kishan on his comeback

Star batter Ishan Kishan has opened up about his mindset during his stint away from the national team, saying he believed only consistent performances with the bat could pave the way for his return to the Indian setup.

Kishan made an impressive comeback to Indian cricket in 2026 after being dropped in 2024 and losing his BCCI central contract.

After taking a break to focus on his mental well-being, he worked his way back through strong domestic displays, including a standout campaign in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, which helped him earn a recall for the 2026 T20 World Cup.

He also stepped into a leadership role in IPL 2026, captaining Sunrisers Hyderabad in Pat Cummins’ absence.

Speaking on JioHotstar after Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) five-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals (RR) in IPL 2026 on Saturday night, Kishan said he refused to dwell on disappointment during his exclusion from the side and instead focused entirely on improving his game and scoring runs.

"When I wasn't playing and was out of the team, I told myself I can't cry or sulk about it. It's the easiest thing to do for any sportsman," Kishan said. "It might earn you sympathy, but it won't get you anywhere. The only thing that could have gotten me back into the reckoning was runs."

The wicketkeeper-batter stressed the importance of consistency, adding that selection depends purely on performance. "Only consistent run-scoring can bring you back into the team. If 300 runs in a season are not enough, score 400; if not that, score 500," he said.