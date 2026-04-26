‘Sooryavanshi is my new favourite player, I love the way he plays’: Australian skipper Pat Cummins

While there has been a raging debate about the flat tracks on offer with batters easily hitting fast bowlers and spinners through the line, Cummins feels that it is fine as long as such pitches are on offer in T20s and not Test matches.

"Look, maybe. I think it's just the way it is. The wickets might be flat, but it's only 20 overs, you know, so it's not a Test match where it's flat and they've had a bat for five days, so I'm okay with that. It's a maximum of four overs. Yeah, it's fine. It is what it is."

Cummins feels that these kinds of tracks test the quality of bowlers and one needs five top operators for this kind of tournament.

"We set up our team, obviously, to try and go big on our batting, and as bowlers it's up to us to try and minimise the runs. The scores look a little bit different to maybe a few years ago, but the concept's still the same. Yeah, I don't mind it. It's fine. It's the same for both teams. I think you still need five really good bowlers," Cummins said.

(With inputs from PTI)