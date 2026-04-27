'The team needs a short break to reset and handle pressure better': LSG captain Rishabh Pant

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain Rishabh Pant called for collective accountability after his side’s defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in a dramatic match on Sunday that saw the first Super Over take place in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season.

Chasing 156, LSG finished on 155, with Mohammed Shami smashing a six off the final ball of the innings to force the tie.

In the Super Over, LSG batted first but managed only one run while losing two wickets, as Sunil Narine dismissed Nicholas Pooran and Aiden Markram. Chasing just two runs, KKR sealed victory on the opening delivery when Rinku Singh struck a boundary.

Speaking at the post-match presentation after the loss, Rishabh Pant said the team needs a short break to reset and handle pressure better, stressing the importance of finding solutions internally. He said that the team needs to take collective responsibility, adding that every player must take accountability rather than relying on a few individuals.

"I think we definitely need a break. I think we're gonna refresh. There is always pressure, and it's gonna be a pressure game always, but at the same time, we have to look for answers inside, not outside. And just keep it simple. We need to take accountability - every guy. Like, it can't be about one or two guys. It has to be about the whole unit, and a lot of people will take accountability for that for sure," Pant said.