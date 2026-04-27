'We felt that he was still the best option': Langer defends sending out-of-form Pooran to face Narine

Lucknow Super Giants head coach Justin Langer defended sending out-of-form Nicholas Pooran to face Kolkata Knight Riders' star spinner Sunil Narine in the Super Over of their IPL match, saying the team management thought the explosive West Indian batter was the best option despite his lean run.

Pooran, who has laboured for runs this IPL season with 22 being his highest, got out first ball bowled by Narine and LSG ended up at 1 for 2 in the Super Over.

KKR needed just one ball to win the match.

"Good question. We knew that Sunil Narine had bowled it, and if you look at Nicky's (Nicholas Pooran) record, he's seen Sunil Narine more than anyone in world cricket. So we felt that he was still the best option," Langer said at the post-match press conference.

"I know he hasn't hit his form yet, and Nicky will be the first to admit that, but we thought if anyone can handle a Super Over, it's Nicky Pooran. You back your best players. He has struggled, but if you look at all the numbers, no one plays Narine, the world-class off-spinner, better than Nicky. It didn't come off, unfortunately," he added.

There was also a bit of history.

The lone maiden Super Over in the history of T20 cricket was bowled by Narine in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) in 2014, and Pooran was one of the batters who got out without scoring in that instance also.