Bad luck, hesitation behind collapse: Axar Patel

NEW DELHI: Skipper Axar Patel attributed Delhi Capitals’ dramatic batting collapse against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League to a mix of “hesitation”, stemming from their previous outing, and plain “bad luck”.

After being blown away within a span of a few frenetic overs, Axar pointed out that the rapid loss of wickets left no batter with time to settle, turning the contest decisively in RCB’s favour.

“I think because of what happened in the last game… there was some hesitation.

Other than that, I think it was bad luck.

No batter could really settle… we lost wickets in one or two balls,” Axar said, underlining how the collapse was more circumstantial than structural.

DC had posted a commanding 264 against Punjab Kings but could not defend the total in their previous outing.

After DC were left reeling at an unthinkable six for eight, the match against RCB on Monday night was as good as over.

The left-arm all-rounder suggested that the psychological residue of failing to defend in the previous match may have subconsciously impacted the batting approach.

Axar also highlighted how the nature of the pitch evolved quickly, catching the batters off guard.

While there was appreciable movement early on, the conditions eased once the new ball lost its sting.

“In the first over, there was swing; later, once the ball was hit for a boundary, the swing reduced.

But when you score 60–70, bowlers come in with that in the back of their mind,” he said, admitting that the low total inevitably affected the bowlers’ mindset despite their efforts.

He refused to fault the bowling unit, instead placing the onus squarely on the batting unit’s failure to adapt.

“The way we batted today, I would call it bad luck.”

Despite the heavy defeat, Axar maintained that pressure is an inherent part of the tournament’s business end and not something the team can shy away from.