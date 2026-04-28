Sciver-Brunt to lead England at home in ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026

England have unveiled a 15-player squad for the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026, with Nat Sciver-Brunt set to captain the side on home soil. It will mark her seventh appearance at the tournament, underlining her experience at the highest level.

Among the notable inclusions is 18-year-old spinner Tilly Corteen-Coleman, who earns her first call-up to a World Cup squad. She is joined by fellow first-timers Issy Wong and Lauren Filer. Meanwhile, veteran batter Danni Wyatt-Hodge is set to feature in her eighth T20 World Cup, bringing valuable experience to the group.

All-rounder Charlie Dean has been named vice-captain, strengthening an already versatile squad, while seamer Lauren Bell is expected to lead the pace attack. The squad, selected by the England and Wales Cricket Board, collectively boasts more than 960 T20 International caps.

Head coach Charlotte Edwards—who famously led England to the title in 2009—acknowledged the difficulty of narrowing down the final group, citing the depth of talent available. She described the process as one of the toughest selection exercises of her career, with numerous players staking strong claims for inclusion.