Wolvaardt rises to career-best No. 3 in ICC T20I rankings after India heroics

South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt has climbed to a career-best No. 3 in the latest ICC Women’s T20I batting rankings after a sensational series against India, underlining her growing stature ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup in England and Wales.

Wolvaardt was the standout performer in South Africa’s 4–1 series victory, piling up 330 runs and earning Player of the Series honours. Her campaign included a commanding century in the third T20I, alongside two more hundreds and a string of half-centuries that consistently put India on the back foot.

Her rich vein of form has propelled her two places up the rankings, placing her just behind top-ranked Georgia Voll. The latest update also brings Wolvaardt a career-high rating, arriving at a timely moment on the eve of a major global tournament.

Interestingly, the South African skipper had only recently spoken about a dip in form following a challenging tour of New Zealand. However, she now finds herself in red-hot touch with the bat.

“I am very happy with my form at the moment,” Wolvaardt said after the final match of the India series. “After a tough tour to New Zealand, it has been really nice to turn it around. I cannot really tell you what has changed that much. That is the funny thing about cricket.”