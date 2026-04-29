Gavaskar says Mumbai must win all remaining matches to stay in playoff race

MUMBAI: Legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has said Mumbai Indians must win all their remaining matches to keep their IPL 2026 playoff hopes alive, warning that their crushing defeat to Chennai Super Kings could prove costly in the race for the final playoff spots.
The Chennai Super Kings registered a mammoth 103 run victory over their arch rivals Mumbai, powered by Sanju Samson's century and Akeal Hosein's four wicket haul.
Samson struck his second century of IPL 2026, remaining unbeaten on 101 off 54 balls with 10 fours and six sixes, helping CSK post 208 for MI at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.
In response, Hosein starred with figures of 4/17, while Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Jamie Overton, Anshul Kamboj and Gurjapneet Singh also chipped in as MI were bundled out for 104.
Speaking on Star Sports ahead of MI's clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 29, JioStar expert Gavaskar highlighted Mumbai's inconsistency this season and pointed to their recent batting collapse against CSK.
"MI now need to win every game from here, and they have the capability to do that. It's just about things clicking for them," Gavaskar said.
Referring to their batting failure in the previous outing, he added, "The recent loss, especially getting bowled out for 100 odd against CSK, was disappointing. Such heavy defeats can hurt them later, particularly in a tight race for the fourth playoff spot."
Mumbai will look to bounce back when they host Sunrisers Hyderabad, who are on a four match winning streak, at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday evening.
Meanwhile, the IPL 2026 points table remains tightly contested, with Punjab Kings leading the standings despite a recent loss to Rajasthan Royals.
Punjab have 13 points from eight matches, followed by Royal Challengers Bengaluru with 12 points from eight games and a net run rate of 1.919. Rajasthan are third with 12 points from nine matches, while Sunrisers occupy fourth place with 10 points.
Gujarat Titans are fifth with eight points from eight matches. Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals are placed sixth and seventh respectively, both on six points, while Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians occupy the lower half of the table.
Lucknow Super Giants remain at the bottom of the standings.
(With inputs from ANI)