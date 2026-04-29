Gavaskar says Mumbai must win all remaining matches to stay in playoff race

MUMBAI: Legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has said Mumbai Indians must win all their remaining matches to keep their IPL 2026 playoff hopes alive, warning that their crushing defeat to Chennai Super Kings could prove costly in the race for the final playoff spots.

The Chennai Super Kings registered a mammoth 103 run victory over their arch rivals Mumbai, powered by Sanju Samson's century and Akeal Hosein's four wicket haul.

Samson struck his second century of IPL 2026, remaining unbeaten on 101 off 54 balls with 10 fours and six sixes, helping CSK post 208 for MI at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

In response, Hosein starred with figures of 4/17, while Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Jamie Overton, Anshul Kamboj and Gurjapneet Singh also chipped in as MI were bundled out for 104.

Speaking on Star Sports ahead of MI's clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 29, JioStar expert Gavaskar highlighted Mumbai's inconsistency this season and pointed to their recent batting collapse against CSK.

"MI now need to win every game from here, and they have the capability to do that. It's just about things clicking for them," Gavaskar said.