Rajasthan Royals' teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi fastest to 400 runs in an IPL season

Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi created history in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 by becoming the fastest player to reach 400 runs in a single season in terms of balls faced, getting there in just 167 deliveries, according to ESPNcricinfo.

The 15-year-old sensation achieved the milestone during RR's clash against table-toppers Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on Tuesday night.

With the feat, Sooryavanshi surpassed some of the tournament's biggest hitters, including former record-holder Andre Russell, who had reached the mark in 188 balls during the 2019 season.

India's Abhishek Sharma follows in third place, having taken 195 balls in the 2024 edition, while Nicholas Pooran (197 balls in 2025) and Glenn Maxwell (200 balls in 2014) complete the top five.

In the ongoing IPL 2026, the left-handed batter became the first player to breach the 400-run mark. In nine matches, Sooryavanshi has smashed 400 runs at an outstanding average of 44.44 and an astounding strike rate of 238.09.

The 15-year-old has hammered two half-centuries and one century, which came against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in Jaipur.