Riyan Parag courts controversy after cameras catch him 'vaping' in dressing room during IPL match

Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag has landed in controversy after TV cameras caught him "vaping" in the dressing room during his side’s Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against Punjab Kings in Mullanpur.

India banned e-cigarettes in 2019, prohibiting their production, sale and distribution. Under the law, a first-time offence can attract imprisonment of up to one year and/or a fine of Rs 1 lakh.

Parag, who has struggled for form with the bat this season, was seen inhaling from what appeared to be an e-cigarette during the live broadcast of Tuesday night’s match.

The footage quickly went viral, triggering strong reactions on social media.

Parag made a 16-ball 29 in his team's successful chase of 223.

IPL and BCCI officials involved in the conduct of the IPL termed it as a careless act in the age of social media and prying TV cameras.

"A lot of players consume e-cigarettes but they don't do it in the dressing room. It is too risky and careless to be doing that with so many cameras around. With Parag caught vaping so openly, the BCCI might be forced to act," said a well placed IPL source.

No Rajasthan Royals team official was available for a comment.

This is not the first controversy to hit the Royals this season. Earlier this month, team manager Romi Bhinder was fined Rs one lakh for breaching PMOA protocol after being found using his phone in the dugout.