'As a spinner you have to turn the ball,' says Sri Lankan spin legend Muttiah Muralitharan

"If you are a really good spinner, if you can spin the ball, then you have a chance to beat them. But if you can't spin, it's like all the batsmen you see in the practices, (what) they do with the throwdowns and hit sixes," he said.

"It looks like a throwdown bowler bowling at you and you are getting into the line and hitting. That's the way the batsmen are playing. But if you spin, their eyes open.(They are forced to think) 'oh, it's spinning and I'm missing it'. " Muralitharan continued, "It's very difficult to teach (spin bowling). It has to come from them. But there are all coming in at the age of professional level. When you come one level higher, you have to improve their game. So some people do, some people go down so it's very difficult to come here in the IPL and improve spinners."

When asked how he and Australian legend Shane Warne would approach such a scenario of batting-dominated game, Muralitharan said they would not have been so expensive.

"See, we would have turned the ball but we would have not made a big dent. We could have got like one or two wickets maybe. They would (still) have scored 40 runs (off us) easily because wickets are so good," he said.

"Shane Warne was also a freak because he could spin the ball and he could do wonders. (But) the game has changed. We can't compare eras. The way the players bat, the mentality of the players and these are the things that have changed."

"We can't think about the past. Okay, we are greats from our time but now these people are greats because that is the way the game has gone," he added.