Rhodes, Klaasen and Faf du Plessis jointly buy Rotterdam franchise in European T20 Premier League

Former South African cricketers Jonty Rhodes, Faf du Plessis and Heinrich Klaasen have jointly acquired the fifth franchise of the European T20 Premier League (ETPL) based in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

The Rotterdam franchise will feature in the inaugural season, set to run from August 26 to September 20, 2026.

Other city-based teams in the league include Glasgow, Amsterdam, Edinburgh, Dublin and Belfast.

According to a press release, the announcement is a major milestone for the league, which is quickly emerging as one of the most eagerly awaited new tournaments in world cricket and is set to launch across six European cities this August.

The Rotterdam announcement adds to an already star-studded ownership landscape across the league.

The Amsterdam franchise is backed by Steve Waugh and hockey legend Jamie Dwyer. Belfast is co-owned by Glenn Maxwell, while Edinburgh is backed by Kyle Mills and Nathan McCullum. Glasgow is co-owned by Chris Gayle.

Jonty Rhodes said, "The ETPL presents a compelling opportunity. We have already seen glimpses of Europe's cricketing potential on the global stage, especially at recent ICC events. What the region now needs is a strong commercial framework to unify and elevate this ecosystem. The ETPL offers exactly that, creating pathways to identify, nurture, and scale talent, and ultimately strengthening the game across Europe. I'm excited to be part of this journey."

Faf du Plessis added, "It is special to join Jonty and Klassy in acquiring a franchise in the ETPL. This is my first step into team ownership, and the timing could not be better with European cricket gaining real momentum. Having experienced franchise leagues across the world, I see immense potential in what the ETPL is building. I'm looking forward to contributing both on and off the field and helping shape a strong cricketing culture within our team."

Heinrich Klaasen said: "Rotterdam is a city defined by ambition, and that's exactly the mindset we want this franchise to embody. European cricket is clearly on the rise, and I've seen across the global T20 circuit how the right investment and structure can unlock a market's full potential. We're not just here to own a team, we're here to build something the city and its fans can truly be proud of. I'm excited to get started."

Abhishek Bachchan, actor and Co-owner, ETPL, said, "It is an honour to welcome three stalwarts of the game into franchise ownership within the ETPL. The league continues to gather momentum with globally respected names investing in its vision. Ownership groups like this set the standard for what the ETPL aims to create, both on and off the field. Together, we are committed to building something truly transformative for the sport in Europe."

(With inputs from ANI)