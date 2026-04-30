Virat Kohli steals sideshow in Titans win against RCB

Nowhere else is this change more evident than in the guy who bats up top for them. Virat Kohli. Pre 2025, he was one of the great accumulators in this format. But something seemed to hold him back from truly expressing himself. He was always his intense self but fun was incidental.

These days, he’s intent on marrying intensity with fun. Batting as high performance art while wearing floral shorts and sipping a drink at the beach. A kid with a mischievous streak at school. In previous batting avatars, there was something robotic about his batting. Like a Chatgpt version in an era when AI was mentioned in hushed tones in business meetings. These days, when the whole world is running on some form of AI, he seems intent on embracing the hedonist in him.

Which is why it’s important to savour it — and him — because nobody really knows how much longer the 37-year-old will be around for.

Under the lights at the new Motera, he lasted for all of 13 balls but it was still enough for him to produce a micro epic, the sort of innings you don’t mind missing a flight for. It began against Mohammed Siraj in the opening hour but it caught fire off Kagiso Rabada. On a surface with greenery but not the threatening variety, Rabada’s first delivery was banged into the surface. It sat up waiting to be hit and Kohli hit him over mid on. It was the short of somebody wanting to stamp their authority early doors.