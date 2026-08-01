Scott Edwards steps down as Netherlands captain; Bas de Leede named successor

Netherlands captain Scott Edwards has stepped down after leading the side in 56 ODIs since assuming the role in June 2022, with Bas de Leede set to succeed him for the remainder of the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2, according to Cricinfo.

Edwards assumed leadership after the opening ODI of England's tour of the Netherlands in June 2022, succeeding Pieter Seelaar. Under his captaincy, the Netherlands recorded 24 wins and suffered 29 defeats in 56 ODIs.

Among the team's notable victories during Edwards' tenure were wins over South Africa in Dharamsala and Bangladesh in Kolkata at the 2023 ODI World Cup, according to Cricinfo.

"Apologies for sort of springing this one on you guys. I'm actually stepping down from the captaincy from here," Edwards told his team-mates in a video released by KNCB (the Royal Dutch Cricket Association), as quoted by Cricinfo.

"I think, yeah, it's sort of something Cookie [Ryan Cook, the head coach till June 25] and I have been speaking about and I've sort of been, yeah, speaking to a few different people about it, and this is sort of the time that feels right for me, I think," he added.