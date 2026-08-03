Jammu and Kashmir pacer Nabi primed to script history

CHENNAI: Auqib Nabi has been making waves with his stellar displayers in the domestic circuit for the past couple of years. A lot has come his way in this period with the most prominent being his side, Jammu and Kashmir, being crowned the Ranji Trophy champion the previous season with him being the leading wicket taker with 60 scalps.

An IPL contract came along earlier this year but all of those achievements took a backseat on Monday when he received a maiden call-up to the senior national team for the two-Test series in Sri Lanka. He was named as a replacement for injured Jasprit Bumrah and with that he became third player from the Valley after Parvez Rasool and Umran Malik to get a call up to the senior men's team. Nabi may even go a step further if he makes his debut as that will make him the first player from J&K to play a Test for the country.

P Krishnakumar, bowling coach, has seen Nabi's rise from close quarters during his three-year stint with the reigning Ranji Trophy champions. In that period, the former pace-bowling all-rounder from Rajasthan spent considerable time with the Baramulla speedster and played a key role in his growth as an effective bowler.

As Krishnakumar moved on to his next assignment with the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE), Bengaluru in June this year, his famous ward put on India A whites a few days later to take on Sri Lanka A in the first of two unofficial Tests in Galle.

The 29-year-old right arm pacer opened the bowling for his team in the first match but returned wicketless in his first spell. Having mostly bowled with SG balls in his career so far, Kookaburra balls, used in Sri Lanka, seemed to be the issue. Nabi, however, adapted quite well with the new ball and made a successful return claiming four wickets in Sri Lanka's first innings. "Lakshmipathy Balaji, who accompanied the team to the Island Nation, called me and said Nabi bowled wonderfully in his second spell. He hardly bowled with Kookaburra before the Sri Lanka tour but adjusted quickly to make an impression," Krishnakumar told this daily while expressing delight on Nabi's call-up.

Incidentally, the former India and Tamil Nadu pacer is one of the three fast-bowling coaches recruited by BCCI recently to hone the skills of pacers at the CoE. VRV Singh is the third appointee.

As fate would have it, Nabi and Anshul Kamboj, another India pacer, headed to the CoE and spent around 10 days there a few days before replacing Bumrah in the Indian squad. That turned out to be a reunion of sorts as Nabi once again joined forces with Krishnakumar, who was at the centre in his new role. "Basically they were here to prepare for the Duleep Trophy but both balls were used for preparations keeping the Sri Lanka tour in mind. As a coach, we try to give complete preparations to the players. What kind of pitches they are expected to get, what lines and lengths should be bowled on such surfaces and how to bowl to different batters in the opposite ranks. Basically, try to prepare them using data available with us," added the coach.