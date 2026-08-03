J&K pacer Auqib Nabi earns maiden India call-up as Bumrah ruled out of Sri Lanka Tests

Jammu and Kashmir fast bowler Auqib Nabi has earned his maiden call-up to the Indian Test squad after being named as Jasprit Bumrah’s replacement for the upcoming two-match series against Sri Lanka, with the premier pacer ruled out due to an ongoing knee injury.

Bumrah has been ruled out of the series as he has not fully recovered from the left knee injury he sustained during the ODI series against England.

The Men's Selection Committee has included Nabi in the squad as Bumrah's replacement. The 27-year-old pacer has impressed with his performances in domestic cricket, claiming 104 wickets across the last two Ranji Trophy seasons, including 60 wickets during the 2025-26 campaign.

Nabi played a key role in Jammu and Kashmir's maiden Ranji Trophy triumph. He was also part of the India A squad that recently toured Sri Lanka, where he picked up six wickets in two first-class matches.

In First-Class cricket, Auqib has played 43 matches and 71 innings, taking 162 wickets at an average of 18.63 and a strike rate of 38.5. He has claimed 16 five-wicket hauls and four 10-wicket hauls.