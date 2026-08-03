USA cricketer slapped with EIGHT-YEAR BAN for breaching ICC anti-corruption code

CHENNAI: United States of America (USA) cricketer Akhilesh Reddy B has been suspended for eight years by the International Cricket Council (ICC) after being found guilty of match-fixing
He was charged in November with breaching three counts of the anti-corruption code during the Abu Dhabi T10 league where he represented Aspin Stallions.
The 26-year-old was found allegedly attempting to fix or influence matches, trying to get another player to involve in the same activities and deleting data and messages from a mobile device relevant to the investigation.
He has played four T20Is for the USA and made his debut against Cayman Islands last year in the North America T20 Cup.