Zaheer co-owner of four-time LPL champions Jaffna as Anchor Sports acquires franchise

COLOMBO: Former India fast bowling great Zaheer Khan has become co-owner of the Lanka Premier League's (LPL) most successful franchise after Stockholm-based global sports ownership group Anchor Sports AB completed the acquisition of the four-time champions Jaffna Kings.

Following the acquisition, the franchise has officially been rebranded as Anchor Jaffna Kings, marking the beginning of a new chapter under its new ownership. Zaheer joins Anchor Sports owner Nagendra Siddoutam as co-owner as the group continues to expand its presence in global franchise cricket.

The acquisition adds another prominent cricketing name to the Lanka Premier League, with Zaheer bringing decades of international experience to a franchise that has set the benchmark in the competition. Jaffna have won four LPL titles in five completed seasons and are once again among the frontrunners this year, sitting in the top two of the points table with four wins from six matches under the captaincy of Bhanuka Rajapaksa.

Welcoming the new ownership, Anil Mohan Sankhdhar, founder and CEO of Innovative Production Group (IPG), the official rights holder of the Lanka Premier League, said: "We welcome Anchor Sports on board and to the LPL family as they take over the iconic Jaffna franchise. Jaffna has been a legendary team in the six-year history of the league, winning four championship titles and setting the benchmark for excellence. We are confident that Anchors Sports will build on this remarkable legacy, bring fresh vision and energy to the franchise and continue to elevate the standard of the Lanka Premier League. We look forward to an exciting new chapter for Jaffna and wish the new ownership every success."

Zaheer Khan, Co-owner of Anchor Jaffna Kings, said: "I've always admired the calibre, innovation and variety of bowling talent that comes out of Sri Lanka, it's a country I've visited, competed in, and hold very fond memories of. To now be part of Sri Lankan cricket as an owner is something I'm genuinely thrilled about, and I can't wait to get started with the Anchor Jaffna Kings."

The acquisition further expands Anchor Sports' international portfolio, which includes the Antwerp Anchors in the European T20 Premier League and the Vancouver Anchors men's and women's teams competing in Canada's Super 60 League.