European T20 Premier League: Ajinkya Rahane joins Amsterdam Flames as marquee player

Recently retired former India captain Ajinkya Rahane has been named as marquee player of Amsterdam Flames in the inaugural edition of the European T20 Premier League.

Rahane joins Amsterdam Flames at a time when European cricket is entering an exciting new phase of development. His arrival underlines the franchise’s ambition to build a world-class brand while contributing meaningfully to the long-term growth of the sport. His decision to join Amsterdam Flames reflects a belief that Europe represents one of cricket’s greatest opportunities for expansion and that experienced global players have an important role to play in helping accelerate that journey.

“Cricket has given me so much, and I’ve always believed that players have a responsibility to leave the game stronger than they found it. Europe is entering an exciting phase and has the potential to become one of cricket’s most promising frontiers. What impressed me about Amsterdam Flames is the ambition to build something meaningful that creates a lasting impact both on and off the field. I’m excited to work alongside the management to build a successful franchise while helping inspire the next generation and strengthen cricket’s future across Europe,” Ajinkya Rahane said in a statement.