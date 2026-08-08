APL: Half-centuries from Rohit & Sanjay power Guwahati to eight-wicket win over Titans

GUWAHATI: Guwahati Royals chased down 147 against Tezpur Titans to secure an eight-wicket win in the Assam Premier League 2026 at the ACA Stadium, Guwahati on Saturday. The win leads them to second place on the points table.

Half-centuries from Rohit Sen and Sanjay Kumar Singh set up the chase for Royals, with the duo stitching together a stellar opening stand to see their side home comfortably. They also recorded the highest powerplay score in the tournament so far, blazing their way through to 73/0 to eat away a chunk of the target. Earlier, Mrinmoy Dutta was the pick of the bowlers, picking up three wickets to restrict Tezpur Titans after a blistering innings from Wasim Akram Haque.

Having won the toss and opting to bat, Tezpur Titans got off to a stuttering start, losing Mohammad Kaif and Roshan Topno inside the powerplay. Wasim then anchored the innings with a sublime knock, striking 82 off just 54 balls studded with three fours and seven sixes. With that knock, he recorded the second highest individual score in the tournament so far. He combined for an 82-run stand for the third wicket with Nihar Deka to put the innings back on track.