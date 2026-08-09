Players are humans, not machines: CoE head Laxman

While Laxman elaborated on the inner workings of the facility, the one thing he made clear is that there is no gap in communication between CoE, the selectors and head coach Gautam Gambhir about injuries. "Seamless" is the word the former India batter used to describe the communication as he explained the protocol when a player gets injured.

"The process starts with diagnosing the injury and finishes with a player declaring fit after the two RTP (Return To Play) matches we had," Laxman said. "Once the diagnosis happens, those players, through the Indian team staff, are sent to the CoE. From the time they come here, we clinically examine, assess them. The physio plays a part. Once the player is ready for the next phase, which is your strength and conditioning. Slowly they go to the skill part and then we build up the load. Then we play two RTP matches before we declare the player fit. Until and unless the benchmark is not met, or in fact got better, we don't release. Now, it's an objective way of assessing the player to move from one stage to the next stage. But it's the human body. It is not a machine where the timelines will always be met. So there's a continuous process of understanding how a player is progressing," he explained.

Laxman reiterated that injuries are part and parcel of the sport and one cannot expect athletes to take the field with the fear of getting injured. "When someone is playing at the elite level, you're supposed to give more than 100%. Because if you're not, then you're not doing justice to the role. There's no doubt that the modern generation of players has to play a lot more cricket than I used to play. But that's fine. I just want to reiterate that when you're playing at the highest level, you finish your series. From that series to the next series, you automatically work hard on getting better, on getting fitter. Even though you do that, playing at the highest level, you can get injured. If you're thinking about not getting injured, then you're not playing to the best of your ability," said the former India batter.