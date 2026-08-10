TNPL 2026: Mahadevan, spinners help Madurai defeat Salem

CHENNAI: A comprehensive display from Madurai Panthers helped them beat Salem Spartans by 36 runs in the TNPL in Dindigul on Monday.
In the first innings, Siddharth Mahadevan scored 60 and anchored the innings to help the winners post a challenging total. Later, Madurai spinners combined as a unit to provide vital breakthroughs and ensure that Salem batters could not get going. Deepesh D too was handy in wiping out the tail.
Set a target of 196 for a win, Salem Spartans openers R Kavin and Hari Nishanth showed intent against the Madurai seamers Gurjapneet and Deepesh. This prompted skipper Anirudh to bring the spinners
Rohan Bhutra accounted for Kavin, while Shoaib Md Khan dismissed the dangerous Hari Nishanth. Later, left-arm spinner Vignesh P took two wickets succession. He dismissed Nidish Rajagopal and Harish Kumar. Thus, Salem were reduced to 74 for 6 and never recovered from that. M Mohammed made 30 and delayed the inevitable.
Earlier put into bat, Madurai got off to an excellent start with R Ram Kumar and Mahadevan striking well.
The duo added 50 runs in just 4.4 overs. When the stand threatened to get bigger, Poiyamozhi M removed Ramkumar with a peach of a delivery.
Now, a lot was expected from the next man in NS Chaturved. Having scored the fastest century in the previous game one expected some fire works, but that was not to be.
Chaturved went for an ambitious drive of leggie Karthick, failed to connect it as expected and holed out to Rajendran in the deep.
Madurai, from 51 for 1, were at 68 for 3 and in a spot of bother.
From then on Siddharth and Atheeq Ur Rehman combined well and added 63 runs for the fourth wicket, The only notable stand of the innings.
Siddharth was the only one who could place the Salem fast bowlers and spinners with ease. He was watchful, chose the right ball to attack and was bogged down by pressure. Siddharth after getting his maiden half-century underestimated veteran Rahil Shah and paid the price.
Former Ranji selector cum player Rahil Shah has played all the six rounds of the TNCA league that was held so far. He was in good shape and gave the breakthrough that his team badly wanted.
Rahil foxed Siddharth with a straighter one, as the batter went to pay across the line, miss it and saw the timber rearranged.
The 40-year know for his quite demeanour celebrated the wicket animatedly by thumping his fists.
After Saravanan kept the scoreboard ticking smashing 19 runs off just six balls, while Atheeq Ur Rahman kept the momentum going as Madurai Panthers posted 195/8 in 20 overs.