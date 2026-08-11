'Best chance for Sri Lanka to beat India, Chandimal going to be important': Former all-rounder Maharoof

GALLE, Sri Lanka: Former Sri Lankan all-rounder Farveez Maharoof said that the Lankan Lions need to be more consistent in the longer format and added that the veteran batter Dinesh Chandimal is going to be an "important cog in the wheel" during the two-Test series against India at home.

Maharoof is a part of the expert panel for India's Test tour of Sri Lanka starting from August 15 onwards on Sony Sports Network, the official broadcasters of the series.

Ahead of the all-important World Test Championship (WTC) series, Maharoof spoke on need for SL being more consistent in Tests, having finished seventh, fifth and sixth in the previous three completed WTC cycles.

The former all-rounder, who represented SL in 139 matches, scoring 1,702 runs and taking 167 wickets, also said that for the skipper Dhananjaya de Silva, it is the best chance to beat India at home. India won the previous two Test series in Sri Lanka in 2015 and 2017, having last lost against SL in 2008.

Speaking on how Sri Lanka can take their game to a next level, Maharoof said while interacting to reporters in an event facilitated by the broadcasters, "I think they got to be more consistent. I think the word I've always used against Sri Lanka, I mean, with Sri Lanka is consistency. Whether it's individually, or whether it's, you know, as a whole. The biggest disappointment for me was how they faced such soft dismissals in that Antigua Test (against West Indies in July which SL lost by an innings margin). In Tests, the name Test itself speaks volumes, It is a test for any batter on any surface."

"I would like to see more fight, more grit and more consistency from the top order. Sri Lanka will miss the likes of Angelo Matthews for example, but there is enough talent coming through. The likes of Kamindu Mendis is probably going to bat at four, and Dhananjaya is the skipper. This is their best chance to beat India at home because not on many occasions Sri Lanka has beaten India, be it at home or away. He can go into record books as a captain by beating India, as they are also heading into the series with a lot of questions after losing to South Africa at home," he added.