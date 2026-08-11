Delhi Capitals cricketer Abhishek Porel arrested over rape allegations

Bengal cricketer Abhishek Porel, who has played for Delhi Capitals in the IPL, was arrested in Hooghly late Monday night after a woman medical student from Karnataka alleged that he had been in a relationship with her for around three-and-a-half years on the promise of marriage, police said.

"There was a case lodged against him and a court order to arrest him. He was arrested late last night. He will be produced in court today," Hooghly (Rural) Superintendent of Police Kunar Bhushan Singh told PTI.

Porel was arrested by the Mogra police late Monday night and is likely to be produced before a court in Chinsurah later on Tuesday.

Police have registered a case against the cricketer under several provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 69, along with provisions of the Information Technology Act, police sources said.

A woman medical student from Karnataka lodged a complaint against Porel at Mogra police station on June 23, alleging that they had been in a relationship for around three-and-a-half years and had planned to get married.

Following the complaint, police launched an investigation into the allegations.

Police teams subsequently visited Porel's residence in Chandannagar several times but could not find him there.

Reactions from Porel and his family are awaited.

(With inputs from PTI)