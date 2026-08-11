How SA20 is building depth for South African cricket team

CHENNAI: EVER since its inception, the SA20 has grown in leaps and bounds. When the league was established in 2023, those running the league may have not expected success of this range. Bums on seats and jam-packed stadiums with international stars gracing the field, the league administration led by former captain Graeme Smith, could not have asked for better.

Ahead of season 5 next year — for which the auction is scheduled to take place in October — those running the league will expect to see a larger pool of South African players. “Now we're starting to see across the six teams that the South African group of players are getting really strong. If you want to start adding more teams in the future, you need to start looking at another 20, 25 high-quality players that make sure when we add new franchises that there's enough depth to make sure that the league remains equally competitive,” Smith, the administrator of the league had said in an interview to this daily earlier this year.

This way, young players coming through the ranks get the opportunity to play with international stars and grow. Former Proteas all-rounder Chris Morris believed that the SA20 has broken barriers by meticulous scheduling and giving youngsters a platform to play with stars. “In the past, sometimes, our domestic leagues would clash with international cricket and our international players wouldn't be there or there would be IPL or another franchise league. What the SA20 has done is get the top South African players to play in the league. So when you've got youngsters playing against the best that South Africa has and the best that some of the world has to offer, it's only going to make you better as a cricketer. And youngsters that are coming in, even if they don't play, are sharing a changing room with world-class players that they can see how they go about their business. And I think what you pick up quite quickly as a youngster and say, ‘that's the standard that I need to be at.’ They watch how certain bowlers bowl, how they train. They watch the whole facet of what a player does,” he said in a virtual interaction facilitated by SA20 on Tuesday.