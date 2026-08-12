Afghanistan to host India for three-match T20I series in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have confirmed that Afghanistan will host India for a three-match T20I series at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium in Delhi from September 13 to 17.

The series will get underway on September 13, with the second T20I scheduled for September 15 and the third on September 17.

All three matches will be played at the same venue. The series is part of Afghanistan's Future Tours Program and will be played in India, where Afghanistan has hosted its home fixtures in recent years, according to BCCI.

Speaking on the series, Mithun Manhas, President, BCCI, said, "The BCCI remains committed to supporting the growth of cricket in Afghanistan and providing its players with opportunities to compete at the highest level. Bilateral cricket is an important part of this, as it allows teams to play regularly against quality opposition and gain valuable experience. We welcome the Afghanistan Cricket Board to India for this series and look forward to working closely with them to make it a successful one. We believe there is scope to do more together and will continue to support Afghanistan cricket while strengthening the relationship between the two cricketing nations."

Devajit Saikia, Secretary, BCCI, said, "The BCCI is pleased to support the Afghanistan Cricket Board in hosting this T20I series in India. The India-Afghanistan cricketing rivalry has produced some thrilling encounters over the years, with both teams boasting quality cricketers. Afghanistan's players are also quite popular among fans in India, which is a reflection of the strong bond that has developed between the two cricketing nations. India hosting Afghanistan for their historic first Test in 2018 was another significant milestone in this journey, and since then, we have continued to see regular bilateral engagements between the two teams."

"We recently hosted Afghanistan for a Test and ODI series in June, and this T20I series will mean the two teams have now competed against each other across all three formats. We look forward to welcoming the Afghanistan team to Delhi and are confident that this will be an exciting and memorable series."