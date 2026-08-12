India vs Sri Lanka: Sarfaraz vs Jurel — the big question in front of Gill & Gambhir

CHENNAI: They made their debut in the same Test match against England in Rajkot two years ago. One of them scored a fifty on debut, other helped India win the next match in Ranchi. They lifted the Anthony de Mello Trophy together weeks later in Dharamsala when then skipper Rohit Sharma handed it to them.

Now, around 30 months since that memorable debut series, it comes down to a toss up between Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel as the Indian team look to finalise their XI for the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle.

While the similarities between the two extend past the debut series — both have familial roots in Uttar Pradesh — the road to this point since has been anything but contrasting.

For years, Sarfaraz piled on runs in domestic cricket season after season before eventually getting his call-up. He played six matches on the trot, all at home, and went to Australia where he warmed the bench for 45 days before being dropped. Jurel, on the other hand, was the back-up keeper to Rishabh Pant and got a chance to come in every time the left-hander missed out.

At one point, he even played as specialist batter in the middle-order and has been continuing the role since. He has played only four more matches than Sarfaraz, but it is not hard to see that Jurel has the backing of the team management, including head coach Gautam Gambhir.