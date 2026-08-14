India in Sri Lanka: Gill and Co set for big Test at Galle

CHENNAI: Merely by stepping onto the field at the Galle International Stadium for the first match of the two-Test series on Saturday morning, India will join an elite group. They will become only the third team after England and Australia to have played 600 or more Tests. But the history part ends there as Shubman Gill and Co have a lot on their plate when the action starts. Already lagging at fifth on the World Test Championship points table, India desperately need to win the series to stay alive.

Not long ago, they lost a home Test series 2-0 against South Africa severely affecting their chances in the WTC. The loss also brought Gautam Gambhir's credentials as a red-ball coach under scanner. Under immense scrutiny, especially in the longest format of the game, the series against Sri Lanka can be a chance of redemption for coach Gambhir and his band of boys.

What can add to their confidence is India's show in Sri Lanka — they have won all their five previous Tests here including one at Galle. Gill is fully aware of the importance the series holds and admitted they need to win the majority of the matches if they wish to qualify for the WTC final. "Obviously, now the main goal is to play the World Test Championship final, which is next year. We have got about nine Tests and I think we have to win around 6 or 7 to be able to have a good chance at qualifying. So in terms of that, I think that this is (versus Sri Lanka) a very important series for us and we have had the right kind of preparation leading up to the series," the India captain told journalists on the eve of the match.

Speaking on leading the national team in the 600th Test, he said, "It's a very big honour and privilege, you know, any Test Match that you captain for your country. Obviously, leading my country in our 600th Test match is a big honour and privilege for me and doing that on Independence Day is even more special."