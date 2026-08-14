India in Sri Lanka: Gill and Co set for big Test at Galle

CHENNAI: Merely by stepping onto the field at the Galle International Stadium for the first match of the two-Test series on Saturday morning, India will join an elite group. They will become only the third team after England and Australia to have played 600 or more Tests. But the history part ends there as Shubman Gill and Co have a lot on their plate when the action starts. Already lagging at fifth on the World Test Championship points table, India desperately need to win the series to stay alive.
Not long ago, they lost a home Test series 2-0 against South Africa severely affecting their chances in the WTC. The loss also brought Gautam Gambhir's credentials as a red-ball coach under scanner. Under immense scrutiny, especially in the longest format of the game, the series against Sri Lanka can be a chance of redemption for coach Gambhir and his band of boys.
What can add to their confidence is India's show in Sri Lanka — they have won all their five previous Tests here including one at Galle. Gill is fully aware of the importance the series holds and admitted they need to win the majority of the matches if they wish to qualify for the WTC final. "Obviously, now the main goal is to play the World Test Championship final, which is next year. We have got about nine Tests and I think we have to win around 6 or 7 to be able to have a good chance at qualifying. So in terms of that, I think that this is (versus Sri Lanka) a very important series for us and we have had the right kind of preparation leading up to the series," the India captain told journalists on the eve of the match.
Speaking on leading the national team in the 600th Test, he said, "It's a very big honour and privilege, you know, any Test Match that you captain for your country. Obviously, leading my country in our 600th Test match is a big honour and privilege for me and doing that on Independence Day is even more special."
But it would be easier said than done as Galle is Sri Lanka's fortress. They won 27 out of 49 Tests played at the venue since 1998. India have played five matches here so far winning two and losing the remaining three. Spinners rule the roost at Galle and it's not going to be any different when the match begins on Saturday. Slow left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya seems to own the venue as he has picked his only two 10-fors here. Nine out of his 12 fifers were also registered in Galle highlighting the big role he is going to play against India.
Given India's recent struggles against spinners on turning tracks, it would be no exaggeration to say that Jayasuriya's form could decide the course of the contest. Right-arm off break bowler Ramesh Mendis will be another threat as he tends to become more lethal in Galle. All his five fifers and one 10-for have come here and he will be the one testing Indian batters along with Jayasuriya.
The nature of the Galle surface means the tourists can also field three spinners — Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar and Ravindra Jadeja with Mohammed Siraj and most likely Prasidh Krishna being the two frontline pacers. Among batters, Devdutt Padikkal is set to come at No. 3 replacing injured B Sai Sudharsan while Dhruv Jurel is expected to pip Sarfaraz Khan to make it to the playing XI as a specialist batter.
Apart from Gill, experienced KL Rahul and now a regular Test opener Yashasvi Jaiswal have to do the heavy lifting in the batting department. Mostly the teams have opted to bat first after winning the toss at Galle. Out of 44 such occasions, 24 times the teams opting to bat won the matches, which makes the role of batters more important.
Weather too will play a role as it's been raining more than normal and it will affect the match as well. No matter what, Gambhir and Gill know well that any slip up here will not only end their WTC hopes but also amplify the noise of their detractors — the last thing they want to hear at the moment.
Live on Sony Sports Network and Sony Liv from 10 AM