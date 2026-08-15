Bangladesh closes in on historic win as Australia's batting woes return on Day 3 of first test

DARWIN: Bangladesh moved to within sight of one of the biggest wins in its test cricket history after Australia stumbled to 161-4 and remained 67 runs behind at stumps on Day 3 of the first test on Saturday.

Cameron Green (43 not out) and Alex Carey (19 not out) dug in to keep Australia afloat, but the hosts face a huge task to first erase the deficit and then build a competitive total to defend in the final innings. Bangladesh needs six wickets to secure its first test victory in Australia and arguably the biggest win in its history in the format.

Resuming at 351-6, Mehidy Hasan Miraz calmly shepherded Bangladesh’s tail to another 75 runs, taking the visitors to 426 and extending their first-innings lead beyond 200 before returning to make the crucial breakthrough with the ball, removing Steve Smith late in the day.

Mehidy shared partnerships of 46 with Hasan Mahmud, 18 with Taijul Islam and then a handy 46-run partnership with Taskin Ahmed before eventually falling for 65 from 154 balls.

Australia was at times its own enemy with another three dropped catches Saturday, including an inexplicable drop by Smith in the deep, making it five for the battered hosts across the match.

Hazlewood’s 300

Josh Hazlewood claimed all four wickets to fall on Saturday and returned 6-89 off 28 overs for the innings. His fifth wicket of Mehidy was also his 300th test wicket, making him the fourth of Australia’s Big Four bowling attack to reach the milestone, and the ninth Australian to do so.

Hazlewood then removed Ebadot Hossein caught behind for 7 to end the innings at 426.