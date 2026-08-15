India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test: KL Rahul retires hurt with cramps, Gill joins Padikkal in the middle

GALLE: Indian opener KL Rahul retired hurt with cramps before the start of the final session on Day 1 of the opening Test against Sri Lanka in Galle on Saturday, with Shubman Gill coming out to bat in his place.

Rahul, who had reached 77 not out, initially walked out towards the middle but appeared to be struggling with his right hand. The cramps then appeared to worsen, with Rahul also seemingly experiencing pain in his left hand. He was seen limping as well, prompting him to leave the field.

Rahul's departure brought an end to his unbeaten 150-run partnership with Devdutt Padikkal, who remained at the crease on 84 not out at Tea on Day 1. Gill joined Padikkal as India resumed their innings at 197/1.

India consolidated their position in the Test on the back of the partnership between Padikkal and Rahul.

Padikkal (84*) and Rahul (77*) remained unbeaten through the session, adding 150 runs for the second wicket to put India firmly in control after Yashasvi Jaiswal was run out for 32 runs in the first session. In the second session, India added 96 runs to their total.

Starting the second session at 101/1, both the batters continued to build on the solid starts that they had gotten. Padikkal, promoted to No. 3 in place of the injured Sai Sudharsan, used his feet well against Sri Lanka's spinners and kept the scoreboard moving.

At the other end, Rahul provided stability as he negotiated the Sri Lankan attack confidently as the hosts struggled to find enough movement or turn from the surface.

Padikkal brought his fifty up in the 37th over off Lahiru Kumara's bowling. On the other hand, Rahul reached his half-century in the 43rd over, off Keshara Nuwantha's bowling.

Asitha Fernando and Prabath Jayasuriya provided brief moments of excitement during the session, but India managed to avoid any damage.

In the 29th over, Fernando trapped Padikkal in front with a sharp delivery from around the wicket and launched an optimistic LBW appeal. The ball, however, brushed the back pad before taking the inside edge and rolling towards fine leg. Sri Lanka opted not to review, with ball-tracking later showing the delivery would have gone over the stumps.

Earlier, after winning the toss and opting to bat first, Yashasvi Jaiswal opened the scoring with a boundary in the first over, playing a fine flick off Asitha Fernando.

After 10 overs, India reached 39/0, with both openers continuing cautiously.

However, on the final delivery of the 11th over, Yashasvi Jaiswal was run out following a mix-up with KL Rahul.

Jaiswal slipped while attempting a single after being obstructed by fielder Keshara Nuwantha. Both batters ended up at the same end, with Rahul making his ground first.

Jaiswal was dismissed for 32 off 37 balls, including five fours.

It was the third time Jaiswal had been run out in Test cricket. He was previously dismissed in this manner against Australia at the MCG in 2024 and against the West Indies in Delhi last year, scoring 82 and 175 respectively in those innings.

India reached 54/1 after 13 overs, before Rahul and Devdutt Padikkal steadied the innings and took the visitors to 73/1.

The pair continued to keep the scoreboard ticking as India moved to 80/1. Rahul and Padikkal then took India past the 100-run mark in the 26th over, successfully handling the Sri Lankan bowling attack.

India went into lunch at 101/1 after 27 overs, with Rahul unbeaten on 32 off 77 balls, including four fours and a six. Padikkal was also not out on 35 off 49 balls, with five boundaries. The duo had added an unbeaten 54-run stand for the second wicket.