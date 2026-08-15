India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test: Play resumes after rain delays; Rahul, Padikkal hits fifty

GALLE: Play resumed after a rain delay of more than an hour on the opening day of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka on Saturday, with India reaching 156/1.

Rains had arrived during the lunch break till which India had reached a strong position of 101 for one.

KL Rahul (52 not out) and Devdutt Padikkal's (67 not out) for the second wicket consolidated India's position after opener Yashasvi Jaiswal's unfortunate run out.

Rahul and Jaiswal put on 47 runs for the first wicket before a horrible mix-up between the two, which also had the latter falling to the ground after colliding with the bowler.

The second session could not begin on time as rain during the interval left the outfield wet, prompting ground staff to bring out the covers.

However, the break could have been even sweeter for the tourists if there was no mix-up between Jaiswal, who lost balance after a collision with the bowler, and Rahul.

The horrible yes-no situation between them saw both the batters ending up at non-striker's end with Jaiswal, who looked good during his 37-ball 32, eventually had to walk off.

But that temporary set back did not affect India's scoring rate as they motored around four an over.