TNPL 2026: Dominant Kovai crush Grand Cholas

Radhakrishnan timed the ball well and struck Easwaran for two consecutive sixes. Later while attempting a similar shot he holed out Easwaran to be caught at mid off by Bhavan Suriya.

This wicket upset the rhythm and immediately Lokeshwar fell to Eswaran, this time J Kousik taking the catch at short mid wicket.

From then on B Sachin stood like a rock at one end and kept the scoreboard ticking as wickets fell at regular intervals at the other end.

Brief scores: Kovai 201/6 in 20 ovs (Sachin B 77) bt Trichy 85 in 16.1 ovs (Jhathavedh S 3/10)