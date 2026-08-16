Day 2 of India-Sri Lanka Test: Devdutt makes 167, but SL bowlers limit India to 364/5 at tea

GALLE: Devdutt Padikkal produced an excellent 167 but a much-improved Sri Lankan bowlers found some rhythm to keep India in check at 364 for five at tea on a truncated day two of the first Test here on Sunday.

Rains of varying intensity and the resultant wet outfield delayed the start of the day's play until 2. 35 pm, and the long break seemed to have rejuvenated the Lankans more.

The home bowlers produced better lines and lengths than day one, cutting down the scoring areas of Indian batters, who resumed from a far stronger 288 for two.

Rishabh Pant, overnight 27, looked edgy in the middle, especially against off-spinner Keshara Nuwantha (2/133).

The impressive young man was not afraid to give the ball some air and an impatient Pant was ready to oblige.

The left-hander's loft was devoid of any timing and found Sonal Dinusha, who completed the catch running in from mid-off.

Pant was out for 39.

KL Rahul, who retired hurt on 77 because of cramps on Saturday, added just four runs to his overnight score.

Rahul failed to negotiate the turn and bounce from Nuwantha, giving a simple catch to Nishan Madhushka at short leg.

Capturing two big wickets by giving away just 12 runs put a spring on Lankan bowlers' steps but they could not fluster Padikkal.

The left-hander batted with the same poise as the previous day, blunting the home bowlers.

The Karnataka skipper, who started the day on 131, soon reached his maiden 150 in 215 balls while flicking pacer Asitha Fernando for a boundary.

Padikkal and Dhruv Jurel (19 batting) added 38 runs for the fifth wicket before the former was stumped by Niroshan Dickwella off Prabath Jayasuriya (2/91).

Ravindra Jadeja (4) is giving company to Jurel, and they will be eager to collect a few more runs in the extended final session to keep distance from the hosts.