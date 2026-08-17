Sri Lanka's Dickwella, Dinusha resist Indian bowlers’ charge to take hosts to 215/5 on day 3

GALLE: The rampaging Indian bowlers hit a roadblock in Niroshan Dickwella and Sonal Dinusha whose resolute batting carried Sri Lanka to 215 for five at tea on the third day of the first Test here on Monday.

Dickwella (72 batting) and Dinusha (62 batting) added 125 runs for the unbroken sixth wicket stand as Sri Lanka recovered well from the disastrous lunch time score of 99 for five, replying to India's first innings total of 462 all out.

The home side is still trailing by 247 runs.

Unlike their top-order colleagues, Dickwella and Dinusha were not in a hurry, showing a lot of judiciousness in shot selection on a still good to bat pitch.

Sweep was a preferred mode of scoring for both the batters against Indian spinners led by Manav Suthar, and they displayed good skills from dispatching the balls from the stump line.

Dickwella, whose selection kicked up a lot of furore in local cricketing circles, reached his 50 off 67 balls, while younger partner was much slower in reaching the little landmark in 92 balls.

They milked 116 runs in the middle session without losing a wicket, displaying remarkable temperament and adequate technique.

But the same cannot be said about the other batters in the Lankan top-order, who played with hard hands and drove away from body to get caught in awkward positions.