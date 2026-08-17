Tim Seifert stars as Super Giants win maiden Hundred title

LONDON: New Zealand opener Tim Seifert's blistering innings paved the way for Manchester Super Giants' five-wicket win over Trent Rockets in the final of the Hundred at Lord's on Sunday.

Seifert's 72 off just 38 balls, including seven sixes and four fours, left the Super Giants well on course to chase down a target of 159.

But former Pakistan bowler Mohammad Amir dismissed South African Heinrich Klaasen and New Zealand's Michael Bracewell before Ben Sanderson bowled two dot balls to bring the equation down to three needed off three.

Veteran England all-rounder Liam Dawson, however, held his nerve to hit the winning runs with a six over mid-wicket as Manchester secured their first Hundred title.

Afghanistan left-arm spinner Noor Ahmad took 3-33 as the Rockets were held to 158-8, with Aneurin Donald's 38 the top score as they failed to become the first team to win both men's and women's finals in the same season.