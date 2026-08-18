2026 TNPL: Ambrish, Shahrukh shine as Kovai grab big win

CHENNAI: The top-order batters of Vida Kovai Kings clicked as a unit as they beat Chepauk Super Gillies by five wickets in a TNPL tie at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday.

S Radhakrishnan (38), S Lokeshwar (40) and B Sachin (37) played with responsibility and helped their team chase down the target of 168.

Openers Radhakrishnan and Lokeshwar went hammer and tongs on the Chepauk attack.Radhakrishnan was fluent, timed the ball brilliantly and was spot on in his shot selection.

He could place the ball where he wished and was in absolute control of the proceedings. Radhakrishnan's (38) end came when he was caught at long on by Dinesh Raj with Prem Kumar taking the wicket. By then, the duo had added 54 runs for the first wicket to give a solid start.

Thereafter Lokeshwar and B Sachin combined to help Kovai get past the 100-run mark. Sachin (37) was run out, while Lokeshwar (40) was castled by Swapnil Singh.