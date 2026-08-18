Pant, Padikkal power India to imposing 372-run target as Sri Lanka face record Galle chase

Rishabh Pant's aggressive 66 and Devdutt Padikkal's composed 44 helped India set Sri Lanka a daunting target of 372 after the visitors were bowled out for 193 in their second innings on the fourth day of the first Test here on Tuesday.
The target is already higher than the highest successful chase at the Galle stadium, with Pakistan having chased down 344 against Sri Lanka in 2022.
Sri Lankan bowlers were rewarded for making good use of the pitch and conditions, taking wickets at regular intervals. However, Padikkal first and Pant later ensured there were not too many jitters in the Indian camp.
Pant twisted, turned, twirled and even fell while executing his shots in typical Pant style as he raced to a 53 ball fifty.
The left hander reached the milestone with a six off pacer Lahiru Kumara and added 54 runs for the sixth wicket with Ravindra Jadeja.
Pant's entertaining innings ended when he edged Kumara to wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella.
Earlier, Padikkal, who scored 167 in the first innings, looked in perfect touch once again.
The left hander swept and cut the spinners at will, giving India valuable runs and helping the visitors move away from the home side.
A straight punch off off spinner Keshara Nuwantha was the standout shot of his innings as Padikkal showed his ability to put away even good deliveries.
However, the Karnataka batter eventually fell to a sharply turning delivery from Nuwantha that pinned him back.
Padikkal reviewed the decision but to no avail.
India's second innings had a shaky start, with a leaden footed Yashasvi Jaiswal edging pacer Asitha Fernando to Dickwella in the first over itself.
Jaiswal, now largely a one format player, will have to find a way to score consistently before the patience of the team management wears thin.
He has managed only one fifty in his last eight Test innings, which is a lean return for an opener expected to provide his team with a solid start.
KL Rahul looked solid as ever and added a dash of aggression to his innings, hitting Prabath Jayasuriya for two sixes, one over long off and another towards the sightscreen.
But Rahul, who survived an lbw decision through a DRS review on 25, was dismissed by Jayasuriya after adding 65 runs for the second wicket with Padikkal.
Captain Shubman Gill also did not last long, falling leg before wicket to Jayasuriya.
Sri Lanka, meanwhile, lost the services of Dinesh Chandimal after he suffered a shoulder injury while fielding near the boundary.
He was taken to hospital for a precautionary scan.
Chandimal was later cleared of any major injury and is expected to be available to bat in the fourth innings.
(With inputs form PTI)