Pant, Padikkal power India to imposing 372-run target as Sri Lanka face record Galle chase

Rishabh Pant's aggressive 66 and Devdutt Padikkal's composed 44 helped India set Sri Lanka a daunting target of 372 after the visitors were bowled out for 193 in their second innings on the fourth day of the first Test here on Tuesday.

The target is already higher than the highest successful chase at the Galle stadium, with Pakistan having chased down 344 against Sri Lanka in 2022.

Sri Lankan bowlers were rewarded for making good use of the pitch and conditions, taking wickets at regular intervals. However, Padikkal first and Pant later ensured there were not too many jitters in the Indian camp.

Pant twisted, turned, twirled and even fell while executing his shots in typical Pant style as he raced to a 53 ball fifty.

The left hander reached the milestone with a six off pacer Lahiru Kumara and added 54 runs for the sixth wicket with Ravindra Jadeja.

Pant's entertaining innings ended when he edged Kumara to wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella.

Earlier, Padikkal, who scored 167 in the first innings, looked in perfect touch once again.

The left hander swept and cut the spinners at will, giving India valuable runs and helping the visitors move away from the home side.

A straight punch off off spinner Keshara Nuwantha was the standout shot of his innings as Padikkal showed his ability to put away even good deliveries.