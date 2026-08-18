Rishabh Pant becomes first Indian, fastest to hit 100 sixes in Test cricket

Rishabh Pant on Tuesday became the first Indian and fourth batter in the world to hit 100 sixes in Test cricket, achieving the milestone during the fourth day of the opening Test against Sri Lanka in Galle.

The wicketkeeper batter also became the fastest player to reach the landmark, doing so in his 51st Test. Former England captain Ben Stokes had taken 82 Tests to reach 100 sixes.

Pant now sits fourth on the all time list, behind Stokes, who has 138 sixes, New Zealand's Brendon McCullum (107) and Australia's Adam Gilchrist (100).

Pant had 97 sixes before the start of the match and equalled West Indies great Chris Gayle's tally of 98 sixes in India's first innings.

Among Indian batters, Virender Sehwag and Rohit Sharma are joint second on the list with 91 sixes each.

List of batters with the highest number of sixes:

Ben Stokes (England) – 138 sixes Brendon McCullum (New Zealand) – 107 sixes Adam Gilchrist (Australia) – 100 sixes Rishabh Pant (India) – 100 sixes Chris Gayle (West Indies) – 98 sixes

(With inputs from PTI)