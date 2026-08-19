Setting the pace: Rising star D Deepesh makes his mark in Tamil Nadu Premier League

ON a sultry Tuesday afternoon, D Deepesh walks out of the ICF Cricket Ground in ICF Colony in Madurai Panthers training kit. The lanky 18-year-old maintains a quiet demeanour when he is approached for an interview. He still had his physio session left, a few feet away, and says will finish and come.

Even as one of the team physiotherapists gets to work with Deepesh on the table, the teenager has his eyes on the two dogs within the premises. He continues his chat with the physiotherapist while trying to pet the dogs once in a while when they approach him. Shortly after, he sits down for a chat with CE.

Over the next ten minutes or so, Deepesh — who is playing his first Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) season — maintains his calm attitude while trying to recall his journey as an up-and-coming cricketer ahead of his first match at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium on Thursday where Madurai Panthers will play iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans.

“It has been a very enjoyable journey so far. I am not thinking about playing for the first time in Chepauk because we have to win this match and move towards qualification. But at the same time, there is a little bit of excitement to play in front of the TNPL crowd at Chepauk,” he says.

Deepesh may be a typical introverted teenager off the field, and under the limelight, but give a leather ball in his hands and light up the floodlights, the young pacer will turn into a beast. It has been the story of his life since he picked up the tennis ball and ran in fast to hit the stumps. He did it with a tennis ball in the neighbourhood before graduating to season ball.