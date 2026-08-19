TNPL 2026: Clinical Trichy beat Dindigul in rain-affected clash

CHENNAI: Half-centuries by K Rajkumar (71), J Suresh Kumar (60) and K Easwaran's 4/25 came in handy for Trichy Grand Cholas to beat Dindigul Dragons by 28 runs (DLS method) in a rain-affected game of the TNPL at the MA Chidambaram stadium here on Wednesday.

Rajkumar and Suresh were involved in a 118 runs stand for the first wicket which was vital in Trichy posting 197/4 in 19 overs against Dindigul. The duo chose the right bowler to attack and did so with ease. Varun Chakaravarthy, playing his first game after he suffered a hamstring injury in the England T20I series, was not that impressive. Rajkumar was harsh on Bhuvaneshwaran and scored 30 runs off the medium-pacer in his first spell of two overs. He used the short boundaries at the Walajah Road to score the majority of his runs.