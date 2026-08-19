We ticked most boxes; the win gives confidence in playing in spinning conditions: KL Rahul

GALLE: India vice-captain KL Rahul was delighted to see the team ticking several "boxes" during its 165-run win over Sri Lanka in the first Test here, and said the match has enhanced their confidence of playing in spin-dominated conditions ahead of some stern assignments.

India maintained their dominance throughout the five days of the first Test to take a 1-0 lead, heading into the second and final match at Colombo from August 23.

"I wouldn't say sigh of relief, just happy because every Test match victory is special. Coming back to Sri Lanka after a long time, so, lot of the guys haven't been here and so it's a great start to the tour. I think we ticked most of the boxes that we spoke about before the Test," Rahul said in the post-match press conference.

India entered the series against Sri Lanka with a dimmed aura after suffering at the hands of New Zealand and South Africa spinners at home.

But here, they showed great resolve to tide over the spin test posed by Sri Lanka in their own conditions.

"I think this victory will obviously give a sense of happiness and also give us the confidence going into the next game (at Colombo) and also we have a big home series coming up in India next year (vs Australia).

"So just understanding batting against spin and playing in spinning conditions is something that we've all been working on. So from that point of view, it gives us a lot of happiness," he added.

Rahul himself prepared extensively for this tour, working on his game against spin at a private facility in Mumbai.

"I think even before the series, how well prepared you are gives you the best chance to do well in any condition, whether it's in India or outside.

"Watching some of the games that have been played in Sri Lanka and what phase of the game as a batter do you get runs, what phase of the game do you have to soak in the pressure, when do you have to attack, when do you have to be cautious.

"I've always liked doing that and taking those walks is a big part of my preparation.