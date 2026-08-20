Lahore's Gaddafi stadium gets relief as ICC overturns ‘unsatisfactory’ pitch rating

The International Cricket Council (ICC) Appeals Panel has rescinded the demerit point previously imposed on Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, following a successful appeal by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The decision overturns the stadium’s earlier “Unsatisfactory” pitch rating, which was issued after the third ODI between Pakistan and Australia on June 4, 2026. Match Referee Graeme La Brooy had initially raised concerns that the playing surface was too slow and low for an ODI.

After reviewing the appeal, the ICC panel examined match footage, the Match Referee’s original report and comments from the team captains. The panel concluded that the pitch “did not demonstrate excessive unevenness or spin”, leading it to overturn the original assessment.

As a result, the demerit point has been removed from Gaddafi Stadium’s active record, leaving the venue with zero demerit points.

The ruling provides significant relief to the PCB and comes after the board challenged the original pitch assessment. The decision also restores the stadium’s standing under the ICC’s venue pitch-monitoring system.

The ICC’s pitch-monitoring regulations allow international venues to receive demerit points when pitches are judged to fall below required standards. Accumulation of demerit points can result in further scrutiny and, in serious cases, restrictions on hosting international matches.

The Appeals Panel’s latest decision means Gaddafi Stadium will not carry the demerit point arising from the Pakistan-Australia ODI and removes the immediate penalty associated with that ruling.

The ICC said the appeal decision was based on a comprehensive review of the evidence surrounding the playing conditions, ultimately determining that the original rating should not stand.