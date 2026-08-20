TNCA to host women's T20 match at Chepauk

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) will host a special women’s T20 match on August 25 2026 at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. The fixture is planned as a curtain-raiser to the proposed Women’s Premier League in 2027 with two teams comprising of probables from the Tamil Nadu state senior women’s, U23 and U19 categories.

Played between TNCA President's XI and TNCA Secretary's XI, the match will be held from 6PM on August 25 — before the Qualifier 2 of the ongoing Tamil Nadu Premier League. "This initiative marks an important step towards promoting, developing and strengthening the women’s cricket ecosystem in Tamil Nadu. It will bring together some of the State’s most promising talent by providing them a platform to compete at a premier venue and showcase their skills. In keeping with the objective of greater participation and representation of women in cricket, TNCA will post women match officials and personnel in relevant operational roles during the fixture," TNCA secretary U Bhagwandos Rao said in a statement.