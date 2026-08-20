TNCA to host women's T20 match at Chepauk

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) will host a special women’s T20 match on August 25 2026 at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. The fixture is planned as a curtain-raiser to the proposed Women’s Premier League in 2027 with two teams comprising of probables from the Tamil Nadu state senior women’s, U23 and U19 categories.
Played between TNCA President's XI and TNCA Secretary's XI, the match will be held from 6PM on August 25 — before the Qualifier 2 of the ongoing Tamil Nadu Premier League. "This initiative marks an important step towards promoting, developing and strengthening the women’s cricket ecosystem in Tamil Nadu. It will bring together some of the State’s most promising talent by providing them a platform to compete at a premier venue and showcase their skills. In keeping with the objective of greater participation and representation of women in cricket, TNCA will post women match officials and personnel in relevant operational roles during the fixture," TNCA secretary U Bhagwandos Rao said in a statement.
The state association said that entry for the fans on August 25 is free as they encourage fans, families, students and supporters to turn up and fill the stands for the women's T20 match. "The TNCA looks forward to welcoming cricket fans to Chepauk and invites the cricketing fraternity and the public to come forward in large numbers and support this initiative that will grow, develop and strengthen women’s cricket in Tamil Nadu," Rao added.