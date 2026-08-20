TNPL 2026: Pradosh steals headlines before Nellai beat Salem to go top

CHENNAI: An unbeaten 65 by Pradosh Ranjan Paul and a captain’s knock of 48 by Tushar Raheja propelled Tiruppur Tamizhans to defeat Madurai Panthers by four wickets in the Tamil Nadu Premier League on Thursday evening. Later, Salem Spartans lost to Nellai Royals Kings by five wickets with both openers D Santhosh Kumar (50) and Athish SR (50) hitting fifties. Rahil Shah took three wickets but it was not enough to stop Nellai from getting over the line.

Earlier, Pradosh added 47 runs for the third wicket with Tushar. Then, he added 38 runs with S Ganesh for the sixth wicket which came in handy for Tiruppur. Finally with Mathivanan, who was struggling to play the Madurai bowlers, Pradosh managed an unbeaten stand worth 31 runs off 17 balls. When four runs were needed for a win, Pradosh hooked a short one from D Deepesh to fine leg for a six and win the match in style.

Put into bat, Madurai Panthers, who were the table-toppers had a disastrous start. Siddharth Mahadevan, NS Chaturved and B Anirudh fell in quick succession. Tushar Raheja, skipper of Tiruppur's ploy of opening with T Natarajan and R Silambarasan worked. The left-right new ball pair of Tiruppur tested the footwork of Madurai openers Ramkumar and Siddharth.