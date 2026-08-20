Tough to replace Murali and Herath, but need to trust new spinners: SL spin coach Wijetunge

COLOMBO: For Sri Lanka, the sight of Indian left-arm spinner Manav Suthar walking away with a 10-wicket Test-haul was not just a reminder of fortress Galle being no longer impenetrable.

It also triggered questions on where exactly are the spin reserves of a team which once had Muttiah Muralitharan and Rangana Herath rattling opponents at the same venue.

Galle was a bankable venue for Sri Lanka where they have a fairly good record of 27 wins in 50 Test.

The 165-run loss to India, which came a year after being whitewashed by Australia at the same venue, has highlighted the fact that the team needs to regain a lot of lost ground at this venue.

The heady days of their own spinners dominating proceedings have long faded.

But Piyal Wijetunge, the renowned coach who is now heading the spin wing at the Sri Lanka Cricket's National High Performance Centre here, believes that the island nation has enough talent to regain the glory days.

"See, it's tough to replace Murali and Rangana.

They were unique and their experience and skills cannot be easily replaced.

They are once in a life-time bowlers," Wijetunge told PTI.

"But we need to trust our new spinners, who I believe have enough talent to serve the team for a long time.

They will be better with time and more matches," he added.