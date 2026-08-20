Women’s cricket in Delhi growing strength to strength: DDCA prez

“The most important thing is that we are creating more opportunities for women cricketers to play competitive cricket and prove themselves. The journey from the DDCA Women’s League to the DPL is giving players a clear pathway, and we are seeing more and more talented players come through that system,” Shikha Kumar, Vice President of DDCA, said.



The growth has also been reflected in the latest DPL auction, which saw a significantly larger pool of players putting their names forward, highlighting the increasing interest among women cricketers to compete at a higher level and use the league as a pathway to progress.



The impact of the growing ecosystem is also being seen in performances on the field. Delhi’s senior women recently ended a 14-year wait for silverware by winning the 2025–26 Senior Women’s One-Day Trophy, while the state’s younger players have also continued to make their presence felt, with Delhi finishing runners-up in the 2023–24 Women’s Under-23 T20 Trophy. “For us, this is the most important measure of progress. It is one thing to see more players registering and more teams participating, but the real success is when that increased participation starts to translate into quality and performance. Delhi winning the Senior Women’s One-Day Trophy after 14 years was a very special moment, and the performances of our younger teams also show that there is considerable talent coming through,” Jaitley added.