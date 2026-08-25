BCCI to discuss associate membership for Andaman & Nicobar at AGM on Sep 18

CHENNAI: A little over a year after forming a committee to consider its inclusion, the Board of Control for Cricket in India will discuss granting associate membership to Cricket Association of Andaman & Nicobar (CAAN) in the upcoming Annual General Meeting to be held in Mumbai on September 18.

The Indian cricketing body has sent a notice to its members about the agenda for the meeting and will be discussing the possibility of granting affiliation to the union territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands — that comprises 836 islands and islets across Bay of Bengal.

Earlier, the issue was discussed in the Apex Council meeting held on September 22, 2025 when the Bombay High Court gave the BCCI four weeks to consider the request of the petitioners for affiliation. According to the minutes of the meeting, the Apex Council, which included secretary Devajit Saikia, discussed the matter. Following deliberation, it was decided that a committee will be formed comprising joint secretary Prabhtej Bhatia (who was treasurer then) and M Khairul Jamal Majumdar, member of the Apex Council to look into the issue and submit a report. Twelve months on, the BCCI will discuss the issue of granting associate membership to CAAN with all stakeholders at the AGM and get their inputs on the subject.

Apart from CAAN affiliation, other issues to be discussed include election of Indian Premier League General Council's general body, appointment of BCCI representatives for the International Cricket Council and induction of one representative of the Indian Cricketers’ Association in the IPL GC. The meeting will see the appointment of the Ombudsman and Ethics Officer as well.