Rain delays second session on Day 3 of India-Sri Lanka second Test in Colombo

COLOMBO: A short spell of rain on Tuesday afternoon delayed the start of the second session by about half an hour on day three of the second Test between India and Sri Lanka here.

The umpires were forced to revise the resumption time to 1:10pm local time after rains leading to wet outfield delayed the start of the proceedings.

The tea break has also been subsequently pushed to 3:25pm and end of play to 5:40pm.

Sri Lanka were placed precariously at 130 for four when the lunch break was taken, behind by another 373 runs against India in the first innings.

Debutant Pasindu Sooriyabandara struck a fine 65 not out and put on 87 runs in the morning session with Kaminey Mendis, who was dismissed by Indian pacer Prasidh Krishna (3/35) close to the lunch break.