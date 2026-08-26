Ex-Australian batter Pucovski takes legal action against former school over 2014 concussion

MELBOURNE: Retired Australia batter Will Pucovski has taken legal action against his former school Brighton Grammar, alleging that the institution failed to follow standard concussion protocols after he was knocked unconscious during an Australian rules football training session in 2014.

A writ petition filed by his lawyers alleged that the incident eventually prompted Pucovski to cut short his promising career following a series of concussion episodes. He announced his retirement from professional cricket last year at the age of 27.

According to Australian media, Pucovski's lawyers have filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court of Victoria, alleging that the then 16-year-old was knocked unconscious after his head collided with a teammate's knee during an extremely aggressive physical training drill.

It alleged that he was not given appropriate medical assessment, was allowed to resume training and that his parents were not immediately informed of the incident.

According to the claim, the coach had instructed players to be particularly physical following a heavy defeat to Scotch College, with students allegedly told to "go in hard" during the session.