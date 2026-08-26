I always have a red ball in my kit bag: Arshdeep Singh

While batters have to make a number of minute adjustments to get used to the different formats, how does it look like for a bowler? "Red ball has that beauty of giving you a chance again. If you feel like you are not in the game in the first spell, there's always a chance to come back and take wickets in the second spell and so on. You always have the chance to prove yourself for your team."

Since the last time an Indian left-arm seamer featured in Tests (Jaydev Unadkat against West Indies in 2023), almost all other Test playing nations have had at least one left-armer play at least one. They offer variety, a change of angle and are still unique in red-ball cricket. So Singh, quite literally, can be a priceless asset in the longer format. So has there been any message given to him by the board? "The message is to perform wherever you get a chance and just keep delivering. When the time is right, you will get your chance."

For most players from Punjab, Yuvraj Singh remains an influence. Who's that person for Arshdeep? "My dad (smiles)," he says. 'He's constantly pushing me. He keeps giving me advice. Even on wickets like this, he says 'you have to take 10 wickets'. I love that he's very interested in my game. And, yes, looking forward to picking up 10 wickets in the semis of the Duleep Trophy."

If he does end up picking 10 in a few days' time, the selectors may just begin to take a bigger interest, especially with an away series to New Zealand on the horizon, where left-arm seamers have had some success in the recent past.