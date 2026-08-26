I always have a red ball in my kit bag: Arshdeep Singh

INSIDE the lobby of the building overlooking the square on Ground-1 at the BCCI'S CoE, Arshdeep Singh has just removed his shades. When he sits on one of the sofas in the ground floor before talking to the assembled media on the final day of the Duleep Trophy quarterfinals, it's hard not to think about him as one of the best white-ball bowlers going around.
The statistics don't lie. Since the beginning of the year, no Indian bowler has picked up more wickets (33 in 23 international games) than him. No Indian pacer has also featured in more games (Axar Patel is in second on 19).
At some level, that in itself is worthy of a celebration. But, a few minutes after 10.30 AM on Wednesday when this conversation begins, there's a yearning in his voice. "I always carry a red ball in my kit bag," the 27-year-old, featuring for North Zone in this year's edition, says. "I always carry both balls. Always ready to go."
Even though his last red-ball match before this week had come in 2025, he's always looking to the longer format with a glint in his eyes. Unrequited love. "Looking forward to play in all three formats (for India). I have been saying that since the day (I began playing the game), as a player when you start playing, the goal is to play for India, be it in any format, and I'm not exception. I also want to play all three formats and very rarely do I get a chance to play red-ball cricket."
That's true. When India's Ranji's Trophy is being held, India is generally busy with their white-ball commitments. And because Singh is generally in those sides for the national team, he doesn't generally get to play first-class games. In 2022-23, he was with the national team at the T20 World Cup before featuring in multiple series against New Zealand (twice) and Sri Lanka. In 2023-24, he was playing in home games against Australia before travelling with the team to South Africa. In 2024-25, there were matches versus South Africa and England. During the last Ranji season, South Africa and New Zealand kept him busy before the T20 World Cup.
It's why it can be very difficult for somebody like an Singh — who has perhaps already been labelled as a white-ball specialist by the BCCI and their principal employees — to wear India whites. But it hasn't stopped him from dreaming. "When the time is right, it will come. And, yes, looking forward to give my best whenever the opportunity comes. Till then, just keep trying to give my best in whatever format."
While batters have to make a number of minute adjustments to get used to the different formats, how does it look like for a bowler? "Red ball has that beauty of giving you a chance again. If you feel like you are not in the game in the first spell, there's always a chance to come back and take wickets in the second spell and so on. You always have the chance to prove yourself for your team."
Since the last time an Indian left-arm seamer featured in Tests (Jaydev Unadkat against West Indies in 2023), almost all other Test playing nations have had at least one left-armer play at least one. They offer variety, a change of angle and are still unique in red-ball cricket. So Singh, quite literally, can be a priceless asset in the longer format. So has there been any message given to him by the board? "The message is to perform wherever you get a chance and just keep delivering. When the time is right, you will get your chance."
For most players from Punjab, Yuvraj Singh remains an influence. Who's that person for Arshdeep? "My dad (smiles)," he says. 'He's constantly pushing me. He keeps giving me advice. Even on wickets like this, he says 'you have to take 10 wickets'. I love that he's very interested in my game. And, yes, looking forward to picking up 10 wickets in the semis of the Duleep Trophy."
If he does end up picking 10 in a few days' time, the selectors may just begin to take a bigger interest, especially with an away series to New Zealand on the horizon, where left-arm seamers have had some success in the recent past.